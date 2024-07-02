7/3: 6:30 EDT – NYC MUMIA & GAZA “The People vs the State” WATCH PARTY; ALSO ON ZOOM

The WATCH PARTY is on:

Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30pm

at

Workers World Party office

121 W 27th St, #404,

New York, NY 10001

OR by Zoom:

July 3, 1992 is the day when the State of Pennsylvania sentenced Mumia Abu-Jamal to death (later revised to life without parole) for the death of a white Philadelphia police officer, Daniel Faulkner, a crime Mumia never committed.

Mumia has fought against state violence all his life and for the people!

“The People vs. the State” is commemorating Mumia’s 42-year own struggle for freedom, 28 of them in solitary confinement, as well as the 75-year+ struggle Palestinians have been fighting for their freedom.

Mumia will be broadcasting live from prison, along with student encampment activists from 5 universities, via zoom. He is broadcasting from his cell at SCI Mahanony in Frackville, PA, where he is currently serving life without parole.

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and donations are welcome.

Free Mumia! Free all political prisoners, from PA to Palestine!