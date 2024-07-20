Webinar, June 23: VENEZUELA – High Stakes Election Threatened by US Sanctions

Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 4 pm PST/7:00 pm EST

Sponsored by: Venezuela Solidarity Network & SanctionsKill Campaign

Hosted by UNAC.

On July 28, Venezuelans will vote on whether the Bolivarian Revolution, initiated by Hugo Chavez in 1998, will continue under his successor and incumbent, Nicholas Maduro.

The corporate media deliberately ignores the biggest threat to free and fair elections, US interference and its threat to continue the so-called sanctions, which are designed to make life so miserable that the people will acquiesce to Washington’s plan for regime change.

Moderator Sara Flounders,

SanctionsKill Campaign

Speaker Joe Emersberger,

co-author, Extraordinary Threat on US Empire & Coup attemps in Venezuela

Speaker, Maria Paz Victor, PhD, Canadian-Venezualan sociologist, academic and activist

Learn more about the criminal role of strangling U.S. sanctions on Venezuela today and the determination of the people to RESIST.

