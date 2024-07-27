The Yaffa drone strikes Yaffa (“Tel Aviv”)

July 25, 2024

The following statement was published on July 19, 2024, by the Yemeni Armed Forces on Resistance News Network.

At dawn, a large drone bypassed all Zionist radar systems, flying undetected for 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), and making impact in the heart of the Zionist entity’s center of “Tel Aviv.”

The operation was claimed by the Yemeni Armed Forces, using a newly unveiled drone named after the city it was set to target. The Yemeni Armed Forces declared occupied Yaffa an unsafe zone, promising to expand their operations.

Ansarallah Political Bureau member Hezam Al-Asad stated to Al-Mayadeen that “The ‘israeli’ enemy should be on alert in all cities,” adding that “The coming days will be harsher for the enemy as long as the aggression on Gaza continues.”

He affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces have “entered a new strategic phase in operations” and affirmed continuous coordination between the Yemeni Armed Forces and the resistance in Lebanon, Iraq and Palestine.

An exclusive source reaffirmed Al-Asad’s message to Al-Mayadeen, stating that the Yemeni army will continue to escalate until the end of the aggression of the siege on Gaza.

The source stated that the Yaffa drone was developed after Arab countries intercepted Yemeni weapons that targeted “Eilat,” noting that it is locally made and travels 2,000 kilometers. The drone is equipped with advanced jamming and stealth systems.

The source noted that the stockpile of such weapons is very large and that the bank of targets in “Tel Aviv” is very diverse.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to persist in their operations, expanding them in scope and frequency, until their demands are met. If the enemy continues, “there will be actions that even Yemenis themselves can’t imagine, nor can the Americans.”

