Nicaragua: Reflections on solidarity, struggle, and liberation

By Richie Merino

July 31, 2024

Managua, Nicaragua

The writer was part of a Solidarity Delegation of members of Workers World Party and the Bronx Anti-War Coalition that traveled to Nicaragua in July for a commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution.

My recent visit to Nicaragua was a profound exploration of a revolutionary people’s struggle for liberation and their unwavering solidarity with the Global South’s fight against imperialism.

Everywhere we went, the people spoke about infrastructure developments and social progress their communities have experienced under President Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN). They also affirmed their enduring friendship with the Palestinian struggle against Western-backed Israeli colonialism.

The FSLN, born out of a fierce resistance against the brutal right-wing military dictatorship of the Anastasio Somoza dynasty, has always been a beacon of hope for the oppressed.

The Sandinistas, who trained with Palestinian revolutionaries in the 1960s and 1970s, have continued to uphold these shared ties of solidarity into the 21st century. The late Nicaraguan fighter Patrick Arguello, who hijacked a plane in 1970 to draw attention to the illegal Zionist occupation of Palestine, alongside Palestinian freedom fighter Leila Khaled, is a testament to this enduring alliance.

The spirit of resistance is deeply ingrained in Nicaraguan history. Augusto César Sandino, a national hero who fought against the U.S. occupation of Nicaragua beginning in 1927, once proudly proclaimed, “I am a Nicaraguan and I am proud because in my veins flows above all the blood of the Indian race” – a powerful reminder of the Indigenous nation’s resilience against colonial forces. This spirit is echoed in the works of Ruben Dario, a renowned poet who captured the essence of Nicaraguan identity and resistance when he said, “Si la patria es pequeña, uno grande la sueña.” (If the homeland is small, one dreams it large.)

Religion, often used as a tool of oppression by the West, has been wielded differently in Nicaragua. I witnessed a revolutionary church ceremony that honored the martyrs of the Nicaraguan liberation struggle, a stark contrast to the historical use of religion by Spanish conquistadors to forcibly convert Indigenous people to Christianity. This revolutionary use of religion, similar to the importance of Islam to the Palestinian resistance, underscores the truth that religion’s impact depends on how it’s wielded. In the Global South, it can be used to liberate, popularly referred to as “liberation theology.”.

The Nicaraguan people’s commitment to liberation and freedom is palpable. Young people are called to participate in national literacy campaigns, embodying the ideals of those who were assassinated while participating in similar campaigns in the past. The people’s dedication to the revolution is so profound that I felt welcomed at a church for the first time, moved by their prayers for the defense of the revolution and the strength to continue their struggle against U.S. sanctions.

The Nicaraguan people’s solidarity extends beyond their borders. Everywhere I went, they referred to Palestinians, as well as the people of China, Russia, and Iran, as their siblings due to their shared struggles against U.S. and Western imperialism. This sense of global solidarity is reflected in their community clinics and public schools, all of which are free and which emphasize communal work and sustainability.

My trip through Nicaragua has revealed a nation that values solidarity, resistance, and liberation. The FSLN, under President Ortega’s leadership, has made significant material contributions to Nicaraguan society while also fostering a spirit of resilience and unity.

Their unwavering support for the Palestinian struggle against colonialism is a testament to their commitment to global liberation. As we navigate our own paths, let us remember the Nicaraguan people’s words: “We fought and earned our revolution. Now, we defend it. It cost us 100,000 lives. Freedom is not free. It cost us blood.”