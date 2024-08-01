Resistance groups condemn Israeli attacks on civilians in Beirut, Lebanon

July 31, 2024

The following statements were published by Resistance News Network on July 30, 2024.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media Committee

The enemy’s bombing of Beirut is part of its crimes that can only be deterred by resistance. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirms that the Zionist enemy, by targeting civilians in the southern suburb (Dahiye) of Beirut, has committed a new war crime that represents the true face of this entity, which systematically targets civilians.

The Front calls for rallying around the resistance, as it is the only way to deter this criminal enemy. We express our deep and profound solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon over the martyrdom of civilians due to this cowardly bombing, and wish the wounded a speedy recovery.

This cowardly bombing is a dangerous Zionist escalation that pushes the confrontation with the entity to a new phase during which the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, along with the resistance fronts in all arenas, will respond painfully and forcefully to this crime, deep within the Zionist territory.

The Front emphasized its full confidence in the insight and courage of the resistance leadership in Lebanon and the brothers in Hezbollah – which has enabled them to confront and defeat the enemy at every turn and to support Palestine and its oppressed people with bravery and capability.

This targeting of Dahiye was carried out in full cooperation and coordination with the U.S. administration and the Western system allied with the entity, especially as U.S. statements confirm their prior knowledge of this bombing.

This heinous crime will only increase the determination of the Islamic resistance, especially Hezbollah, to confront and respond, and the Zionist enemy will deeply regret committing this crime against civilians in Dahiye.

Hamas, Islamic Resistance Movement

We strongly condemn the brutal Zionist aggression against Lebanon and the brotherly Lebanese people, which targeted a Hezbollah headquarters in the southern suburb of Beirut and resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of innocent citizens.

We consider it a dangerous escalation for which the Nazi Zionist occupation bears full responsibility. We declare our full solidarity with our brotherly Lebanon and our brothers in Hezbollah, and we affirm that the arrogance of the occupation and its attempt to restore its lost prestige and deterrence by committing more crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and the Middle East, will be nothing but an ill-considered adventure, for which the occupation will pay a heavy price, as the time in which the occupation runs rampant in our countries and our Arab region has ended.

In the face of this brutal aggression against Lebanon, we hold the U.S. administration responsible for the crimes and ongoing violations of the occupation, through its continued open political and military support, which has tempted the occupation and the neo-Nazis to commit more foolishness and crimes that threaten peace and security throughout the Middle East.

We call on all the forces, components and parties of the nation to unite and show solidarity with Lebanon, the brotherly Lebanese people and its valiant resistance that came out in defense of our oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

We also call on the international community and the United Nations to assume their legal and political responsibilities in stopping the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people and stopping the Zionist aggression against Lebanon and the Lebanese people on the path to ending the occupation of Palestine and our occupied Arab lands.

Ansarallah Political Bureau

We condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the Zionist aggression on the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in a terrorist attack that deliberately targeted civilians and civilian facilities in violation of all international conventions and in flagrant breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty and international humanitarian law.

This serious transgression comes after war criminal [Israel’s Prime Minister][Netanyahu’s recent visit to the White House and the shameless and ridiculous applause within the U.S. Congress supporting the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine, making the Americans full partners in this crime.

While we affirm our solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance in confronting Zionist arrogance, we highly appreciate the significant role of Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian people and standing up for their injustice at a time when Arab regimes have abandoned their role and responsibility in defending the Palestinian people and confronting “israeli” aggression crimes.

We also extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, and we pray to Allah Almighty for the swift recovery of the wounded. We renew our commitment to Palestine and its people, pledging that our support for our people and armed forces will continue until the Zionist aggression and arrogance in Gaza cease.

Resistance Committees in Palestine Media Office

We condemn the barbaric Zionist aggression on the southern suburb of Beirut, which resulted in a number of martyrs and wounded. The Zionist entity will reap nothing from this brutal aggression on Beirut except more humiliation and defeat, and it will be disastrous for it and its settlers. We call on all components of the nation to align and unite in the trench of resistance and join the battle of dignity being fought by the free people of the nation and its Axis of Resistance against the zionist entity, America and their allies.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Palestine

We strongly condemn the treacherous Zionist aggression against Lebanon, its land and its people, and we see in it the persistence of the Nazi government in the entity to ignite the entire region and prepare to commit new massacres against the peoples of our nation. We affirm our solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people and our standing by Lebanon and its people and their resistance in the face of the criminal policies that afflict our people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

These statements were lightly edited.