Venezuela wins!

July 30, 2024

The International Action Center congratulates President Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan people on their successful election!

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela organized, in painstaking detail, a successful and fair election. President Maduro’s reelection, with a majority of the vote, is a victory for the Bolivarian revolution.

Approximately 1,000 international solidarity delegates and election observers witnessed the July 28 presidential election. The elections were orderly and well-run. Millions of people participated with great enthusiasm, despite weeks of dire predictions of violence and disruptions in the capitalist media.

U.S. imperialists remain determined to overturn the gains of the Venezuelan people. They invested heavily in creating and funding opposition parties and opposition media. Daily announcements of fraudulent polls were part of the effort. Right-wing forces in Venezuela and throughout Latin America were mobilized to declare, in advance, that they would not accept the reelection of President Maduro, representing the Socialist Unity Party of Venezuela. U.S. coup efforts have intensified following the orderly election with international imperialist denunciations and violent right-wing protests.

More than ten years of increasingly torturous U.S. economic sanctions have attempted to push back every gain of the Venezuelan working class and sow dissension and demoralization. Venezuela’s bank accounts and gold were seized, and its ability to sell oil in international markets was blocked. Attempted assassinations were constant. Hyperinflation and shortages were artificially created.

As this electoral victory again confirms, the people of Venezuela remain determined to defend their sovereignty and build toward a brighter socialist future.