Congratulations to Venezuela and re-elected President Nicolás Maduro Moros!

August 5, 2024

The International Action Center is publishing, without editing, various statements from anti-imperialist media to show the breadth of support for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and opposition to the lies of the U.S. government and corporate media. Published in Struggle – La Lucha on July 30, 2024, along with a version in Spanish. (tinyurl.com/25b7k6er)

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is reelected.

Congratulations to the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and their reelected President Nicolás Maduro Moros!

Struggle for Socialism / La Lucha por el Socialismo newspaper and the Socialist Unity Party / Partido de Socialismo Unido salute the working people of Venezuela for the successful reelection of President Nicolás Maduro Moros.

For us in the United States, your victory is also a victory for working, poor and oppressed people in the belly of the beast. For months, Wall Street and its media were confidently predicting the overthrow of the revolutionary process in the Bolivarian Republic.

They spent tens of millions for their stooge Edmundo González Urrutia, who was defeated in a fair election.

They want to return to the days when then-New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller — the future butcher of the Attica prisoners — owned huge ranches and supermarket chains in Venezuela. The Rockefeller-controlled Standard Oil of New Jersey, now Exxon/Mobil, regarded Venezuela as one of its provinces.

No more! Decades of struggle and sacrifice led to the victory of President Hugo Chávez Frías in 1999. How fitting that President Nicolás Maduro was reelected on what would have been the 70th birthday of Hugo Chávez!

The working class of Venezuela defeated the CIA-Bush family coup in 2002. Twenty-two years later, you are defeating the attempt of coup plotter Maria Machado, using the candidate Edmundo González, to turn back the clock.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken attacks the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro while he and Biden bless the U.S.-financed genocide in Gaza.

The sanctions imposed on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the capitalist government of the United States are criminal and the cause of economic suffering. The stealing of a billion dollars of Venezuela’s gold reserves became a war crime when British authorities refused to let any of it be used for medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite all these attacks, Venezuela’s people have built five million units of new housing while hundreds of thousands of human beings live on the streets of the United States. One out of 10 schoolchildren in New York City — the capital of capitalism — are homeless.

The courage, commitment and dedication of the Venezuelan people in defense of their Bolivarian revolution continues to inspire us, and we stand together with you for the liberation of the world working class.

Our fight in the United States against racism and poverty includes fighting against these foul sanctions and against any attempt to sabotage the Revolution. Victory to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela!

¡Chávez presente, Maduro presidente!