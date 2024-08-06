Statement of Stop WW3 coalition on assassination of Hamas negotiator

August 5, 2024

The following is the statement of the STOP the WW3 International Peace Initiative on the assassination of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh is no longer with us. He, who devoted his whole life to the decolonization of Palestine and died for Palestine, was murdered by the mechanisms the USA has established worldwide, with first in line the criminal organization that calls itself “Israel.” The collaboration of the rest of the NATO countries in this crime, as in all the previous ones, is a given, even if they try to hide behind the big boss of NATO and its criminal organization.

Haniyeh was a cultivated and polite figure who reflected the quality of the people of Palestine. He graduated in Arabic literature and received his Ph.D. from Gaza University, where he taught and became the dean.

He was the first and last elected prime minister of Palestine, was later the head of Gaza’s government and since 2017 head of the political office of Hamas, which is the largest political party and resistance force in Palestine. Since 2019 Haniyeh was living outside of Gaza, responsible for international relations and the “negotiations” with the colonialists. Extermination of the negotiator sitting across the table is also contrary to the oldest of human morals.

Before murdering him, the criminal organization had murdered three of his children, four of his grandchildren, two siblings and dozens of his extended family. The targeted extermination of the enemy’s children and grandchildren is behavior alien to human morality.

They chose to assassinate him on Iranian soil to once again provoke the country that stands firm facing the Western imperialists and constantly helps the resistance of all peoples.

It is clear that the U.S. is seeking a wider war in the region that will include not only the total extermination of the Palestinian people and the occupation of Lebanon, but also the annihilation of a sovereign and independent Iran, which, they themselves know, due to its size and population, cannot be done by conventional means.

They are preparing themselves to inflict the worst on the people of West Asia — and we must be prepared to resist and win. Only the defeat of the USA and its allies in their war adventures can save humanity.