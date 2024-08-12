The Axis of Resistance stands ready, refusing to be subdued

August 9, 2024

The following statement was published Aug. 9, 2024, on Resistance News Network.

The axis of evil prepares for the inevitable

In light of an expected operation against the Zionist entity, “israel’s” allies in the region and outside of it have quickly mobilized to support it as it remains in the state of high alert it has been in since it foolishly bombed Hodeidah [Yemen] three weeks ago, followed by Dahiye [Lebanon] and Tehran [Iran].

Significant movements have been observed on various fronts as the Axis of Evil braces for the Axis of Resistance’s vengeance for the blood of the martyrs. Amidst heightened and nearly constant reconnaissance activity across the region by Israel Occupation Forces’ warplanes, Zionist allies have taken measures on several fronts, including Cyprus, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon, as detailed in the forthcoming posts.

U.S. military movements – a desperate show of force

The U.S. plans to replace the USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier with the USS Abraham Lincoln, and it has sent a dozen F/A-18 warplanes and E-2D Hawkeye reconnaissance planes to its bases in the region, while a squadron of F-22 aircraft is on its way to Qatar. Despite the show of force, these are nothing but hunks of metal made of natural materials.

Cyprus – a strategic Zionist hub subjected to forced militarization

Despite explicit warnings from the resistance for Cyprus to not involve itself in matters that don’t concern it, the island has witnessed a surge in diplomatic and military activities in the last two weeks, serving as a strategic hub for the Zionist entity.

Flights have increased from “Tel Aviv” to Cyprus in recent days as the island serves as a key evacuation point for Western diplomatic staff from Lebanon and the Zionist entity. Military exercises have also previously been conducted there simulating attacks on southern Lebanon and Iran, with current exercises being carried out in Greece.

According to Al-Akhbar, a large U.S. military delegation arrived in Cyprus in recent days, bringing with them a massive amount of equipment, weapons and air defense systems. Cypriot officials stated that they had never before seen such quantities of weapons, acknowledging that their purpose is to turn Cyprus into an interception platform for the expected responses from Iran, Hezbollah and Yemen.

Further, British bases, which occupy about 5% of the island, strengthened their presence with air defense systems and experts, as did German forces in Cyprus that seek to help with evacuations. The German government has also approved the deployment of transport planes, naval vessels and forces in order to assist with the evacuation of its EU [European Union] nationals from Lebanon and the Zionist entity.

Hurriedly, U.S. forces also recently requested to start joint military exercises in Cyprus, a matter that typically takes years of planning. In the end, what is happening to Cyprus now is a militarization of the island seemingly against their will, but it doesn’t make it less of a partner in the aggression, especially in light of hundreds of British spy missions over Gaza having taken off from Cypriot bases since October 7.

Jordan – a silent partner in the axis of evil

The U.S. is actively working to expand the military alliance to protect the Zionist entity from the Axis, and as a secondary goal, to involve Jordan in defense of the Zionist entity without it being obvious to avoid anger on the Jordanian streets. Notably, Jordan was heavily involved in the interception of Iranian drones and missiles during the Truthful Promise operation in April 2024. (t.me/PalestineResist/35973)

The context has changed: Iran was responding to the bombing of its consulate then, but today the Axis of Resistance is tasked with responding to the assassination of a beloved Palestinian leader, as well as the bombing of civilian facilities in Yemen and Beirut. It is worth noting that a French Air Force base exists in Jordan, which took part in the protection of the entity, but instead claimed that it intercepted drones “at Jordan’s request.”

Morocco, too, is deploying high-altitude surveillance balloons (similar to the SKYDEW destroyed by Hezbollah) and is testing drones in the Western Sahara, and Morocco has recently concluded a deal with the Zionist entity to purchase a spy satellite. Saudi Arabia has claimed that it will not allow “any party” to use its airspace, a prelude to intercepting the resistance’s weapons.

Jordan can do nothing but repeat that it will “not allow any party to use its airspace,” pretending that the matter concerns its sovereignty, in contrast to the reality that it is a partner in the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon. Cyprus’ role is the same as Jordan’s, making the same empty statements and justifications.

Emergency evacuation plans

As 80% of airlines have canceled their flights to “Tel Aviv,” Cyprus has become the primary evacuation destination for settlers seeking to leave on still-operating airlines. Today, 20 flights a day go from the Zionist entity to Cyprus (up from six daily), and many settlers have even established residences and businesses on the island since October 7.

Notably, Cyprus today activated the four-stage “ESTIA” plan for the evacuation of Cypriots and other nationals (European) from “crisis areas,” which was previously activated after the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood. Cyprus has also received several governmental requests regarding evacuation operations and is considering an influx of refugees, including the idea of setting up refugee camps for tens of thousands of people.

This comes in light of increased political contacts to evacuate embassy staff from Lebanon and the Zionist entity. UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon] forces in Lebanon have begun evacuating their families from Lebanon, while employees face new protocols on the ground. UNIFIL has also increased its alert level to the fourth degree, as several embassies in Lebanon have reduced their staff, and it has previously prepared an emergency plan involving warships to transport forces to Cyprus as the first stop.

U.S. fortifications in Syria and Iraq – the farce of withdrawal

As Cyprus has become increasingly militarized in the last two weeks following the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and Fouad Shukr, so too has the illegal U.S. presence in Syria and Iraq. This is in part due to renewed operations targeting their bases after a months-long pause but also due to an expectation that the Axis’ response could include them.

Thus, the U.S. has reinforced its presence in recent days through various means. U.S. forces have begun building watchtowers across the Euphrates river in eastern Syria out of fear that the resistance will switch to ground operations targeting the bases instead of the usual drones and missiles.

This new reinforcement comes to attempt to prevent resistance fighters from reaching east of the Euphrates, following the large-scale attack on U.S.-.backed SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] sites in recent days by Syrian-backed Arab tribes that liberated U.S.-occupied villages in eastern Syria. The watchtowers seek to place a chokehold on movement between Syria and Iraq (through the Bukamal crossing) and provide continuous intelligence.

Further, Al-Omar oil field, Conoco oil field and the Kharab Al-Jir base in eastern Syria have seen reinforcement in weapons, equipment and personnel. Field sources revealed to Al-Akhbar that the bases have been reinforced with no less than 25 new personnel, along with the transfer of defensive systems to counter drones and missiles and continuous reconnaissance activity. The sources added that new tests on defensive systems were conducted at Conoco, after 10 missiles made impact on the U.S. military site a few days ago.

Additionally, field sources pointed to U.S. intentions to build a new airstrip at the Al-Tanf base, located between Syria, Iraq and Jordan, where three U.S. soldiers were killed in January.

All this points to the fact that U.S. claims of intention to withdraw from Syria — or even withdrawal from Iraq — are fabrications, providing further justification for the renewal of the resistance’s operations. Thus, the resistance will continue.

Conclusion – a storm approaches, resistance prepares to strike

The resistance has promised that a “strong, painful and effective” response is coming. As the Axis of Evil trembles, the Axis of Resistance is resolute, seeing these movements and deployments as nothing but fear of what is coming as the resistance plots its justice for the blood of the martyrs.

The Axis of Evil’s fortification symbolizes its desperation and futility in the face of the resistance asserting its sacred duty to defend honor, land and dignity. Undeterred by force or false promises of withdrawal, the resistance adapts and intensifies, waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike.

The Axis of Resistance stands ready, refusing to be subdued, drawing its strength from the blood of every martyr, its gaze focused on the goal of liberation of all lands. For every watchtower, there is a fighter waiting to tear it down; for every airstrip, there is a missile waiting to strike it; and for every imperialist plan, there is an Axis ready to counter it.

The storm gathers as the resistance prepares its response. Their goods will be returned to them.

