Hamas reiterates stance on negotiations

By Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement

August 20, 2024

A leadership source in Hamas issued this statement on Aug. 16, 2024, to Al-Jazeera, which was published by Resistance News Network.

After the mediators informed us of the results of the Doha talks, we have confirmed again that the occupation does not want an agreement. The occupation continues to stall and evade, insisting on adding new conditions to hinder the agreement.

The new U.S. proposal meets the occupation’s conditions and aligns with them. We reaffirm our commitment to what we agreed on July 2, based on President Joe Biden’s declaration and the U.N. Security Council resolution.

We call on the mediators to pressure the occupation and compel it to implement what was agreed upon. Any agreement must ensure the cessation of aggression against our people and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Any agreement must also include providing urgent relief and reaching a genuine prisoner exchange deal.

The statement was lightly edited.