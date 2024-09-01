Southern Africa demands respect for sovereignty

By Carlos Lopes Pereira

August 29, 2024

The author is a former member of the Secretariat of the organization that led the liberation struggle of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde and is a contributor to the newspaper Avante (organ of the Portuguese Communist Party), which published this article Aug. 22. Translation: John Catalinotto.

The 44th Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) was held in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Aug. 17 and 18, attended by the heads of state and governments of the organization’s members.

The motto chosen by the organization — “Promoting innovation to create opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialized SADC” — sums up the objectives set by the countries of the region to move forward with building a dynamic and modern industrial sector.

The head of state of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, host of the summit, received the baton of the annual rotating presidency of SADC from his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço. As is the community’s usual practice, it appointed the next president, Andry Rajoelina, from Madagascar, which will host the next summit.

The SADC member states have enormous economic potential. They include South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Calls for end of Israeli assault on Gaza

Alongside the debate on ways to boost industrialization, economic growth and development in the region, the participants expressed great concern at the continued Israeli attack on civilians in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip. This attack is causing thousands of victims, the devastation of towns and villages and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions. In its final communiqué, SADC called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all prisoners and the start of talks to reach a lasting solution to the conflict.

The Harare summit reiterated the call for the unconditional removal of the sanctions the United States of America, the United Kingdom and [their] allies have imposed on Zimbabwe and pointed out that these illegal measures continue to hinder the progress and prosperity of Zimbabweans and the region in general.

The heads of state also addressed the problem of Mpox on the continent and in the region, noting the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO), which classified the issue as a “public health emergency of international concern.” In this context, they called on the WHO, African health bodies and other partners to mobilize resources to respond to the disease in the region.

The Southern African leaders meeting in Harare reiterated their “unwavering support” for Mozambique and the DRC in promoting and consolidating peace, security and stability in the two countries. They highlighted the efforts of Angola and its leaders to achieve lasting peace in the face of security challenges in the eastern part of the DRC, brokering a ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda.

Interpreting the spirit of the summit, the new SADC chairperson defended the modernization and industrialization of southern Africa and stressed that the region must be developed by its own peoples. The development process must be carried out “through our individual and collective efforts,” insisted Mnangagwa. He said that “those who want to help us are welcome,” but they must do so “on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty.” And he assured that with unity and hard work “nothing is impossible.”