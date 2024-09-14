Akron fire exposes capitalism

By Otis Grotewohl

September 12, 2024

A major chemical fire broke out unexpectedly at SMB Products in the northeast Ohio city of Akron on Sept. 5. The factory provides packaging services for aerosols and liquids. The hazardous chemicals involved in manufacturing at the plant include methanol, xylene, propane, ethanol and ether. (cleveland19.com, Sept. 7).

According to local media reports, the dangerous fire forced evacuations in the surrounding neighborhood as explosions were heard inside the building, and one firefighter was injured in the blaze. People with respiratory illnesses were especially warned to take caution.

The fire was not completely put out until Sept. 7. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, water was contaminated in a nearby creek that runs into Long Lake. EPA representatives claim they would continue to monitor the area. (fox8.com, Sept. 7)

Akron is a small, Midwestern city near Cleveland that was once known for being a large manufacturer of rubber tires. Like most “rust belt” towns, workers suffered tremendously when jobs were destroyed as a result of capitalist greed, automation and offshoring.

Many of the displaced residents did not have a place to go when the fire began in their neighborhood. City officials were not prepared to assist anyone in the community, and instead only offered “advice.”

In contrast to the capitalist U.S., socialist countries can conduct mass evacuations when disaster unexpectedly strikes. For example, revolutionary Cuba has been able to carry out successful evacuations to avoid hurricanes and floods.

In 2008, Cuba safely helped a quarter of a million people to leave their homes to avoid Hurricane Gustav. As NBC News admitted: “When Hurricane Gustav roared across western Cuba as a Category-4 hurricane on Aug. 30, it damaged 100,000 homes and caused billions of dollars in damage. Nobody died. The storm then moved onto Louisiana, which launched a massive evacuation and saw 26 people die.” (Sept. 10, 2008)

Capitalism cannot deliver or meet people’s needs. So long as workers and oppressed people suffer under the yoke of capital, dire disasters will be hard to escape. Socialism is the only proven solution to helping the masses when faced with unforeseen catastrophes.