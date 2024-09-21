Assembly Sept. 29 in NYC to celebrate China at 75

International Assemblies for Peace and Solidarity with China at 75, initiated by Friends of Socialist China, are also planned for London, England, on Sept. 28 and Dublin, Ireland, on Oct. 4.

The New York City meeting is an effort to gather a group of working-class organizations, activists and writers in the U.S. who come from different political currents. Most of the speakers have decades of militant, anti-racist, working-class activism and use the scientific approach of Marxism to understand and chart a way toward understanding a rapidly changing world.

The title for the day’s event is: “Changes Unseen in a Century.” As Marxists from different political currents, these participants share a common understanding of what monopoly capitalism / imperialism is and what collective ownership in socialism is, at root.

Pre-registration is required for in-person participation and for online viewing through Zoom. The organizers are planning to re-stream the event to several other social media platforms and to post a video of the speakers by the time of the Oct. 1 celebration of the revolution in the People’s Republic of China.