Oslo Accords – coup against Palestinian people

The following is a lightly edited statement from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, issued on Sept. 14, 2024, titled “As it enters its 32nd year: Oslo provided cover for occupation policies and stands as an obstacle to the national program.”

As the Oslo Accords entered their 32nd year, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a statement describing the obligations imposed on the Palestinian Authority as the “major obstacle” with the occupation, hindering the national struggle for legitimate national rights, represented in freedom, independence and return.

The statement added: The Democratic Front had warned from the moment of signing the Oslo Accords that it was a coup against the Palestinian national project, providing political cover for the disgraceful acts of the “israeli” occupation, such as arrests, killings, house demolitions, displacement, land confiscation and settlement expansion.

The Democratic Front added: After 32 years of the Oslo Accords, achieving national rights through the agreement and its obligations has become impossible, especially in light of the exposed “israeli” strategies that no longer require explanation. The situation in the West Bank, including Al-Quds, the Gaza Strip and the right of return for refugees clearly indicates that the Oslo obligations are still imposed solely on the Authority, and its choices and bets remain centered around false promises that paralyze all efforts to break free from the Oslo predicament.

The aim is to move through steadfast field and institutional unity towards an alternative option as decided by the Central Council (2015), the National Council (2018) and reaffirmed by the Central Council (2022). This involves reconsidering the relationship with the occupation and aggressive state, politically, security-wise and economically.

The Democratic Front emphasized that the claim of Oslo’s death and the end of security coordination is contradicted by daily realities. It clarified that the “israeli” side has abandoned its commitments under Oslo, while the Authority has held on to its choices and bets, whose political corruption the realities have confirmed. The Authority has adhered to Oslo and its obligations, maintaining its political stance despite a clear challenge to the national will, which has been expressed by our people through their legitimate and legislative institutions and in dialogues held in Moscow (https://t.me/PalestineResist/30975), Beijing (https://t.me/PalestineResist/49656) and previously in Algiers and Cairo.

The Democratic Front concluded by emphasizing the following as a national alternative to the corrupt agreement:

1. Accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Declaration’s outcomes by convening an immediate meeting of the temporary and unified leadership framework to lead the struggle and form a national unity government from active and competent individuals, ensuring the unity of the Palestinian state’s land and blocking alternative solutions.

2. Activating the unified national leadership in the West Bank and developing fieldwork plans to organize the popular movement and form committees to defend the land, villages and cities, supported by Palestinian Security Forces liberated from Oslo and its obligations. This also includes providing elements of popular steadfastness politically, socially and economically in the face of the decisive battle waged by the “israeli” fascist government.

3. Working diligently to stop “israeli” hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank through an agreement that leads to the withdrawal of occupation forces from Palestinian land within the 1967 borders, linked to a serious and meaningful political process that leads to an international conference on the Palestinian cause.

The conference’s results would ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital, guarantee the right of return for refugees to their homes and launch an international project to rebuild what the occupation destroyed in Gaza. This would close the door on forced or voluntary migration and complete Palestine’s accession to international institutions and agencies, including obtaining full membership in the United Nations.

The Democratic Front concluded its statement by calling for strengthening national unity in the field, asserting that abolishing the Oslo Agreement and halting its obligations and commitments is the obligatory entry point to transitioning to the national strategy endorsed by Palestinian legitimacy in its National and Central Councils and reaffirmed by national dialogues, with the latest being the Beijing Declaration outcomes.