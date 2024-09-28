U.S. Wars….Gaza! Lebanon! Next China? Sun. 9/29 10-6pm. Register in-person & on zoom. A united event

REGISTER NOW for limited in-person seating for a sliding scale price. Please make donations at this same link. Eventbrite: https://www. eventbrite.com/e/china-at-75- changes-unseen-in-a-century- tickets-984534257467 or bit.ly/PRC75 Or watch online for FREE by pre-registering at the Zoom link. https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ m4VYD2tQTHibhk9yDRnKdw