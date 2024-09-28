Israeli cyberattack on Lebanon is terrorism

September 18, 2024

The International Action Center condemns in the strongest terms the Sept. 17 terrorist act of the Israeli state: the cyberattack involving thousands of coordinated pager explosions that have so far killed 21 people, including two children. The son of a Lebanese Member of Parliament Ali Ammar was also killed.

Thousands of Lebanese people, including health care workers, have been blinded, injured, maimed and burned. This cowardly act by Israel constitutes a war crime.

Israel had the pagers programmed to explode simultaneously on command. This heinous attack was orchestrated to punish Hezbollah for carrying out military actions in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

Israel, whose goal is to widen the war in West Asia, is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon. As of this writing, more explosions are happening, including during the funerals of some of the victims.

The targets, however, were primarily civilian sites such as homes, offices, hospitals and vehicles.

Hezbollah has every right to take any measures it deems necessary to undermine Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people. Over 41,000 — and probably closer to 200,000 — people in Gaza have been massacred in the latest wave of Israeli genocide since October 7, 2023. About one third of them have been children.

Iran and Iraq have sent medical personnel to Lebanon to assist in treating the many wounded. This includes eye injury specialists from Iran. The Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq has sent 15 tons of medical aid along with 20 doctors to Lebanon. Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu Sitta announced plans to travel to Beirut to help the wounded in reconstructive surgery. Also Syrian, Jordanian and Egyptian governments have offered medical aid.

Medical personnel from all over Lebanon have transferred to hospitals and clinics in the areas with the most wounded in Beirut and the south to provide emergency care.

These acts of medical assistance express the massive solidarity with Palestine, felt throughout West Asia and all over the world and demonstrated by the million-strong marches held in Yemen, Jordan and other countries.

Hezbollah has made it clear that it will continue and redouble its support for Palestine and that it is prepared for a prolonged battle.

From Palestine to Lebanon, oppressed people have the right to rebel! Solidarity is not a crime! Victory to the Axis of Resistance!