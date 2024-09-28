Philadelphia rally defends Haitian refugees

By Joe Piette

September 27, 2024

The New Sanctuary Movement organized a rally Sept. 19 in Philadelphia with Churches and Communities Helping Haitian Migrants to push back against Donald Trump and JD Vance’s racist and xenophobic comments about Haitians.

The rally was held in front of the National Constitution Center, where Donald Trump’s debate with Vice-President Kamala Harris took place Sept. 10. Speakers included several religious leaders and two City Council members, Nick O’Rourke and Kendra Brooks. O’Rourke criticized both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party for deporting many Haitians and called out U.S. imperialism as the cause for many of Haiti’s problems.

– Report and photo by Joe Piette