Message to DFLP: ‘Solidarity to all those combatting the horrific genocide’

By Sara Flounders

October 17, 2024

The following message was presented by Sara Flounders, co-Coordinator of the International Action Center, at an Oct. 11, 2024, webinar sponsored by the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine featuring remarks by the Secretary General of the DFLP, Fahd Souleiman. Approximately 70 organizations from around the world participated.

Greetings from Workers World Party in the United States and from the International Action Center.

Greetings to Fahd Suleiman, the General Secretary of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and to Fouad Baker, head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the DFLP, and the world forces gathered on this call.

We extend our total revolutionary solidarity and support to the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and to all of the forces who are united in the Axis of Resistance. Solidarity to all those combatting the horrific genocide in Gaza today and the devastating attacks now in the West Bank and on Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and threatening Iran, by the Zionist regime and its U.S. imperialist backers.

All of West Asia is in flames today!

This is a war built with total U.S. support, U.S. weapons and billions of dollars stolen from working people in the U.S. to carry out a genocidal war for domination of West Asia.

In the year since the Al-Aqsa Flood, everything has changed. The Unified Palestinian Resistance has opened a new day.

Your resistance has changed the world! Your resistance has dramatically shifted the balance of power. Now, U.S. Imperialism and Zionism are isolated!

Your resistance against decades of occupation, apartheid and settler-colonial violence, your common struggle for self-determination, as defined by the Palestinian people, has awakened peoples’ movements on a global scale.

U.S. imperialism’s nefarious role is thoroughly exposed in front of all the people of the world. There is no crime that the Zionists and their U.S. imperialist backers won’t commit, including the bombing of hospitals, schools, refugee tents and entire city blocks.

And yet Zionism has failed, totally failed, to defeat the unified Resistance.

This is a political crisis for imperialism!

It is your great victory, at enormous human cost and self-sacrifice.

We salute your struggle, your unity, your steadfast revolutionary commitment.

Long Live the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine!

Long live Palestinian Resistance!

Long live the Axis of Resistance!