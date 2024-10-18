U.S. threatens Iran with THAAD missile system

The following statement was posted by Resistance News Network on Oct. 13, 2024. Workers World adds this comment: Placing U.S. troops in the line of fire can provide a pretext for an even greater direct intervention by U.S. imperialism in an expanded war in West Asia, one where Washington has already supplied Israel with weapons, diplomatic, political and propaganda support.

For the first time, the criminal U.S. government is deploying a THAAD air defense system to the zionist entity to assist in defense “against an Iranian attack.” Along with the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) battery, dozens of U.S. soldiers will be deployed to install and operate it.

Despite unlimited U.S. support, the deployment of such a system reveals a weakness in the zionist entity; its existing and extensive air defense systems deployed throughout occupied Palestine are not enough to counter seemingly limitless missiles and drones that rain down on all fronts.

It is evidence that the Iranian operation was effective and precise and had that not been the case, the system would not have been delivered, as “israel” is incapable of repelling a larger attack.

This statement was lightly edited.