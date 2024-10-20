China at 75 – Evaluations and Accomplishments: Videos of speakers at the NYC Assembly

October 1, 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, when Mao Zedong declared that “the Chinese people have stood up.”

U.S. threats, military encirclement and hostile propaganda are escalating daily. In this consequential moment, it is paramount that socialist, anti-imperialist, and progressive forces join together to explain and defend the role of China today.

The New York City Assembly took place on Sunday, September 29,, at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, 165th and Broadway in Harlem, New York.

Discussions included the ongoing processes of poverty alleviation and modernization; China’s role in the struggle against climate catastrophe; China’s contribution to Marxist thought; the significance of the Africa Summit and recent meeting of all the Palestinian organizations in China and more.

The New York City event was jointly organized by Friends of Socialist China and Workers World Party in coordination with Black Agenda Report, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Qiao Collective and the International Manifesto Group. Many other organizations and individuals known for their political contributions in analyzing the Chinese Revolution participated.

VIDEOS OF SPEAKERS ORGANIZED BY PANELS

Panel I: Opening Session Full Panel:

Sara Flounders: Opening remarks:

China’s UN Ambassador Fu Cong speaking on Lebanon:

Messages from the Palestinian Resistance:

Message from V.P. of Friendship Association, Cuba-China:

Musahid Hussain, Pakistan Senator and Chair, Pakistan-China Institute:

Sara Flounders—Friends of Socialist China and International Action Center:

Zhang Weiwei, Director, China Institute, Fudan University:

Panel II: Exposing Imperialist Propaganda Full Panel:

Margaret Kimberley: opening remarks:

Arnold August, Journalist & Author:

Lee Siu Hin, Director, China/US Solidarity Network:

Arjae Red, Union Organizer:

Ken Hammond, Party for Socialism and Liberation & Author:

Ju-Hyun Park-Nodutdol for Korean Community Development:

Chen Weihua, EU Bureau Chief, China Daily:

Creighton Ward, Qiao Collective:

MORE TO COME