Iran ‘obliged to defend itself’ against Israel

October 30, 2024

The following statement from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was published by The Cradle on Oct. 26, 2024.

The aggressive action of the Zionist regime against several military centers in Iran is a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially the principle of prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression, based on its inherent right of legitimate defense, which is also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all the material and spiritual capabilities of the Iranian nation to defend its security and vital interests.

Undoubtedly, the continuation of the occupation, illegal actions and crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, especially the genocide of the Palestinian people and aggression against Lebanon — which has continued in the shadow of the all-around military and political support of the United States and some other western countries — is the main cause of tension and insecurity in the area.