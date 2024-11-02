Webinar, Sun. Nov 3: Trump vs Harris – US Citizens Denied Choice for Peace, People or Planet

Dear colleagues,

Upcoming Webinar: Trump vs Harris – US Citizens Denied the Choice for Peace, People or Planet, Sunday, November 3, 2024. 10am Central, 11am Eastern 4pm London UK

Sunday, November 3 Webinar

Trump vs Harris – US Citizens Denied Choice for Peace, People or Planet

Sunday, November 3, 2024

10am Central / 11 am Eastern / 4pm London UK

About this Event

Regardless of which candidate makes it to the White House, the real winner will once again be the one or another section of the imperialist, neoliberal, financialised, warmongering, pro-genocide US ruling class. Both appear set to keep the conflagrations raging in West Asia and Ukraine going, while provoking China and Russia and pushing the world ever closer to nuclear war. Both will keep increasing the burdens of working people in the US while favouring a few dozen big corporations. Our panel asks whether and how the duopoly’s stranglehold on the political system may be broken.

Speakers

Margaret Kimberley: Executive Editor and Senior Columnist, Black Agenda Report; Author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.

Sara Flounders: is a longstanding political activist and author based in New York City. She is a Contributing Editor of Workers World Newspaper and a leader of the United National Antiwar Coalition, the International Action Center and the SanctionsKill Campaign. She is the co-author and editor of numerous books, including Capitalism on a Ventilator: The Impact of COVID-19 in China and the US (co-authored with Lee SiuHin) and recently released: SANCTIONS – A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.

Ajama Baraku: is the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace and was the 2016 candidate for vice president on the Green Party ticket. Baraka serves on the Executive Committee of the U.S. Peace Council and leadership body of the United National Anti-War Coalition (UNAC). He is an editor and contributing columnist for the Black Agenda Report and contributing columnist for Counterpunch. He was recently awarded the US Peace Memorial 2019 Peace Prize and the Serena Shim award for uncompromised integrity in journalism.

Wilmer Leon III: Ph.D. is a Political Scientist whose primary areas of expertise are Black Politics, American Government, and Public Policy. For 11 years he was a Lecturer/Teaching Associate in the Political Science Department at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Currently, Dr. Leon is a nationally broadcast radio talk show host on SiriusXM Satellite radio channel 126 and host of the podcast Connecting the Dots with Dr. Wilmer Leon. He is also a nationally syndicated columnist, author of Politics Another Perspective and regular political commentator on national and international news programs.

Radhika Desai (Moderator): is Professor at the Department of Political Studies. She is the Director, Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada. She is the convenor of the International Manifesto Group. Her books include Capitalism, Coronavirus and War: A Geopolitical Economy (2023), Geopolitical Economy: After US Hegemony, Globalization and Empire (2013), Slouching Towards Ayodhya: From Congress to Hindutva in Indian Politics (2nd rev ed, 2004) and Intellectuals and Socialism: ‘Social Democrats’ and the Labour Party (1994), a New Statesman and Society Book of the Month.

Organizers and Sponsors

The United National Anti-War Coalition

Black Agenda Report

Black Alliance for Peace

International Manifesto Group