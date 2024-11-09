Hamas says temporary truce won’t stop genocide in Gaza

November 8, 2024

The following statement was given by Hamas leader Sami Abuy Zuhri to Al-Jazeera and published by Resistance News Network on Nov. 2, 2024.

We are interested in stopping the massacres and holocausts against our people. We are keen on stopping the massacres in Gaza, which is why we are engaging positively to reach an agreement. What was offered to us recently is a temporary truce that does not meet the demands of our people.

The proposed temporary truce does not fulfill the main demand, which is to stop the genocide. Hamas has not turned its back on any contacts aimed at finding a solution. Our goal is withdrawal, a fair exchange deal and the return of the displaced. The U.S. side only wants a superficial agreement regarding Gaza. We cannot hand over the occupation’s captives while it continues to kill our people.

We informed the mediators that the proposal presented to us does not meet our demands. “Israeli” massacres are escalating, but the occupation is trying to suppress the media. We believe that the occupation is not ready to conclude an agreement at this time. The resistance is strong and inflicting daily losses on the occupation.

The occupation only wants to retrieve its captives and then resume bombing, which we reject. Negotiations are at a standstill due to the occupation’s unwillingness to conclude an agreement. What is currently being offered is a temporary truce for several days in exchange for a number of the occupation’s captives. The proposed truce has no connection to any serious agreement for a ceasefire.