Hamas solidarity message to the people of Spain after devastating floods

November 6, 2024

Dr. Bassem Naim, a leader in the Hamas movement, expressed the solidarity of Hamas and the Palestinian people with the Spanish people following the devastating floods in the Valencia region. Over 200 people have died as the death toll rises. The message was published by Resistance News Network on Nov. 2, 2024.

Despite the pain and suffering we are enduring in Gaza due to the ongoing zionist terrorist war of genocide in the region, we send our heartfelt messages of solidarity and love to the friendly Spanish people, particularly in the Valencia region, following the devastating floods that have left hundreds dead and missing and caused massive destruction to homes and public properties.

We wish the brotherly people of Spain a speedy recovery and the ability to overcome this humanitarian disaster. We wish the injured a swift recovery and extend our condolences to the families of the dead and missing.

The statement was lightly edited.