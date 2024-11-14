Vote against genocide wins 70% support in Cunningham Township

By Sue Harris

November 12, 2024

In Cunningham Township, Illinois — which includes Urbana, home to the University of Illinois — 70% of the electorate voted on Nov. 5 in favor of a non-binding recommendation for an arms embargo on Israel.

The ballot stated, in part: “Funding to Israel costs $3.8 Billion,” and “Israel is recognized as an apartheid regime with a track record of human rights violations.”

“It was just an incredible effort of a diverse coalition committed to justice, peace and human rights. And it was, it was a united movement,” said Jessica Yasin, a member of Champaign-Urbana Muslim Action Committee.

“It was by not only CUMAC but Urbana-Champaign Jews For Ceasefire … and countless individuals who believe our tax dollars [should] not fund a country accused of serious human rights abuses.” (ipmnewsroom.org, Nov. 6)

The recommendation has no binding effect on lawmakers, but the organizers hope it sends a message to policy makers that the war in Gaza should end.

Whether or not the proposal impacts legislation, it is a clear indication that there is powerful growing antipathy to the genocide in Gaza and to its cost and its inhumanity. More and more people of different backgrounds but similar passions are willing to struggle together for what they believe in.