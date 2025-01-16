Webinar: Sun., Jan19: Trump’s presidency and the prospects for peace in 2025

Trump’s presidency and the prospects for peace in 2025.



Sunday 19 January

11am (US Eastern), 8am (US Pacific), 4pm (Britain)

Confirmed speakers



• Ramzy Baroud (Palestine Chronicle)

• Jacquie Luqman (Black Alliance for Peace)

• Andrew Murray (Stop the War Coalition)

• Gabriel Rockhill (Critical Theory Workshop)

• Keith Bennett (Friends of Socialist China)

• Sara Flounders (International Action Center)

• Moderator: Radhika Desai (International Manifesto Group)

Description

Given that the US is usually the prime instigator of our world’s conflicts, and given that Trump sometimes spoke on the campaign trail about ending at least some of them, we ask what prospects the incoming Trump administration offers for peace. Will Trump’s second term be more or less aggressive than his first? Will he honour his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine? Will he double down on his enthusiastic support for Israeli genocide? Will he escalate the New Cold War on China or attempt another ‘deal’? Will opportunities for peace in Korea and Iran be seized or squandered? What to make of Trump’s bellicose rhetoric in relation to Central America? How will the new administration affect humanity’s trajectory towards peace and multipolarity? Join us to explore all these questions and more.

