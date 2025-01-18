Cypriots protest visit from Israeli president

By Sue Harris

People rallied at Cyprus Central Airport Jan. 11 to express outrage at the visit from Israeli President Isaac Herzog. They were protesting Israel’s genocidal policies toward Palestine and Lebanon. Other people protested in front of the presidential palace.

The Cyprus Peace Council organized the protests. In a statement to the media, the Peace Council described Herzog’s visit as “provocative,” emphasizing that “while the Israeli army is killing tens of thousands of civilians, women, children and elderly people in Palestine and Lebanon, the president of Israel cannot be welcomed in Cyprus.”

The demonstrators in Cyprus expressed great sympathy towards Palestine and Lebanon. At both the airport and the presidential palace, organizations in solidarity with the Peace Council took part, including the Council of Russian Citizens and Friends of Russia in Cyprus. The demonstrators said that Israeli violence threatened the stability of the whole region and demanded the complete end of military operations and bloodshed.

According to the Jan. 10 Times of India, the discussion between the Cypriot leader, Nikos Christodoulides and the Israeli president concerned hostages but also the potential use of Cyprus’ strategic position for military purposes. Cyprus is an island in the Mediterranean Sea very close to Western Asia and Türkiye.

These demonstrations in Cyprus are a reminder of the global support for Palestinian humanity and an end to war everywhere.