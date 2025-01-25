Leonard Peltier will be coming home on Feb. 18!

January 22, 2025

NDN Collective, an Indigenous-led organization, has been tirelessly advocating for Leonard Peltier’s release. Nick Tilsen, the group’s founder, was one of only two witnesses permitted to speak on Peltier’s behalf during his most recent parole hearing in June.

Tilsen stated, “Leonard Peltier’s freedom today is the result of 50 years of intergenerational resistance, organizing and advocacy. Leonard Peltier’s liberation is our liberation — we will honor him by bringing him back to his homelands to live out the rest of his days surrounded by loved ones, healing and reconnecting with his land and culture.” (azcentral.com)