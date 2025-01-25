We know who the heroes are – a poem
By Julia Wright
January 22, 2025
In memory of Aaron Bushnell and the others who self-immolated
in protest over the genocide in Gaza to let us know that the fires
the empire lights elsewhere come home to burn.
October 7th 2023 …
the Hamas Offensive
carefully cut off
from its anti colonialist context
was presented
to the world
as a wild terrorist assault
stealing
God and hubris-given zionist land
January 7th 2025 …
Mother Earth’s Offensive
of Fires
carefully cut off
from the real narrative
of unchecked corporate assault
on our climate
our wildlife
and our humanity
was presented
to the world
as a hoax
a conspiracy theory
maybe why not
a wildly uncontrollable attack
of nature gone illegally amok
against the most expensive real estate
on the planet
Hamas and Nature
are invisibilized
as forces of Liberation
the mother of all Hollywood blockbusters
is being filmed
this time in real time
with
in the starring roles
the migrants,
the Mexicans
and the incarcerated
on the front line
as fire-fodder –
just as a genocide
is live streamed
by intrepid journalists
doctors
and aid workers
staying behind
at the risk of their lives
with the clarity
of cleansing fire
we know who
the real stars –
the only heroes –
are
© Julia Wright. January 16th 2025. All Rights Reserved to Susan Abulhawa’s playgroundsforpalestine.org.
