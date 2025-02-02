Thurs. Feb 6: U.S. Role in Regime Change – Libya, Iraq, Syria at 7pm ET – Webinar & In person

Date: Thursday, Feb 6

Time: 7 PM

In Person: The New School, NYC, RSVP: bit.ly/tnspanel

On Zoom: bit.ly/tnszoom

What is regime change, and how has the US used it to target nations like Libya, Iraq, and Syria that resist Western dominance?

This event will explore how sanctions, propaganda, and military intervention are wielded as tools of imperialism, plunging nations into chaos under the guise of “human rights” rhetoric.

Join us to analyze the devastating consequences of US-led interventions and corporate media propaganda.

Spread the word: https://www.instagram.com/p/DF bE4W7Sczl

Questions? Email us at thenewschoolsjp@gmail.com