Veterans oppose mass deportation, military deployments

February 7, 2025

Veterans for Peace Statement

Statement from Veterans For Peace pledges that VFP “will support military personnel who question the legality of [President Donald] Trump’s orders” and is an important contribution to mobilizing to defend the rights of migrant workers.

Veterans For Peace strongly objects to the Trump administration’s racist campaign of mass deportation of undocumented workers, who are our friends, neighbors and even our fellow veterans. We condemn the violent raids that are sowing fear and terror in communities across the United States. As veterans, we are particularly opposed to the misuse and abuse of U.S. military personnel, including their illegal deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, about 1,000 U.S. Army personnel and 500 Marines have been sent to the border, in addition to 2,500 National Guard members already there. Helicopter units are being sent along with U.S. Air Force C-17 and C-130 aircraft; and Stars and Stripes reports (Jan. 24) that 20-ton Stryker armored combat vehicles may also be shipped. The number of U.S. military personnel on the U.S.-Mexico border may rise to as many as 10,000, according to the Jan. 21 Defense One newsletter.

The use of active-duty military personnel for domestic policing operations is strictly forbidden by the Posse Comitatus Act, and legal challenges are being mounted. President Trump says he may invoke the Insurrection Act, which effectively overrides Posse Comitatus by allowing the executive to declare a national emergency requiring the domestic deployment of U.S. troops. But using the Insurrection Act to override the protections of the Posse Comitatus Act and deploy U.S. troops within the United States to investigate, detain and remove illegal immigrants would be an unprecedented use of presidential power and misuse of the military, according to a recent report by the New York Bar.

Private detention centers mean profits

What we have here is a U.S. president who is willing to engage thousands of U.S. military personnel in what appears — among other atrocities — to be a profit-making scheme based on a contrived border crisis. According to Customs and Border Protection data (Defense One, Jan. 23), monthly migrant apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border between December 2023 and December 2024 were reduced dramatically from 249,740 to 47,326 apprehensions. Nevertheless, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials reportedly want to build four new detention centers with 10,000 beds each, along with 14 smaller facilities that each contain around 1,000 beds each.

According to the American Immigration Counsel, “That would likely mean tens of billions in taxpayer funds sent to private prison companies,” at least one of which, CoreCivic, donated $500,000 to the Trump-Vance inaugural committee.

Trump is also calling for 30,000 immigrants to be detained at the notorious U.S. gulag at Guantanamo Bay, where U.S. laws and protections do not exist. This would also be another slap in the face of Cuba’s sovereignty over its own territory.

Tragically, this bogus campaign is terrifying and profoundly disrupting the lives of millions of peaceful, extremely hard-working, tax-paying members of U.S. society. Even as the U.S. government is complicit in the ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinians from Gaza, it is now “cleansing” the U.S. of immigrants, many of whom are indigenous to North America. According to a recent report by Human Rights Watch, the “border deterrence” policy — now being carried out with soldiers and Marines — causes the death of more than 2,500 migrants per year, as they are intentionally forced onto the most perilous routes.

These abuses of U.S. law and human rights put U.S. military personnel in a very difficult position. What can active-duty military and National Guard members do when they do not want to be used in an illegal and immoral campaign against their neighbors or even their own families?

Veterans to GI resisters: ‘We will support you when you refuse illegal or immoral orders’

Just because the president says so does not make it legal. You swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. You have the legal right and obligation to do so.

Veterans For Peace supports U.S. military personnel who choose not to participate in the U.S.-Mexico border deployment or in sending weapons to Gaza or in other questionable military activities around the globe. We will put you in touch with trained counselors and lawyers who can advise you of your legal rights.

You can start by calling the GI Rights Hotline at 1-877-447-4487. You can legally contact your Congressional representatives to tell them your concerns by utilizing the Appeal for Redress. And be sure to check out the recently updated “Know Your Rights” guide from the Military Law Task Force of the National Lawyers Guild.

As veterans of illegal, immoral U.S. wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and too many other places, we understand that you are in a tough place. But you do have options — you are still the boss of your own life. When you follow your conscience and stand up for what is right, you will have the support of Veterans For Peace.