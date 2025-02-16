Massive PRIDE day in Argentina

Posted in Anti-fascism, Latin America & The Caribbean, LGBTQ+

By John Catalinotto
February 4, 2025

When Argentina’s fascist-minded President Javier Milei made an anti-diversity and homophobic speech at the Davos, Switzerland, economic meeting recently, Argentina’s LGBTQIA+ movement decided to strike back. They did so Feb. 1, calling an ad hoc Pride Day and making it also anti-fascist.

Anti-fascist Pride Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 1, 2025. ‘Every Milei has their Stonewall.’

According to organizers, 800,000 people marched in the capital, Buenos Aires, in one of the strongest actions since Milei took office over a year ago.

Massive crowd on Pride Day in downtown Buenos Aires, Feb. 1, 2025.

Much like the U.S. President Donald Trump, Milei has targeted the working class, with special attacks on women and LGBTQIA+ people. His actions have aroused mass opposition, but up to now the resistance has been unable to eject him. Whatever happens next, the slogan on one poster in the Feb. 1 march — “Every Milei has their Stonewall” — is sure to reverberate in other capitals.

− John Catalinotto (information from Resumen Latinoamericano)

