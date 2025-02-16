Massive PRIDE day in Argentina

By John Catalinotto

February 4, 2025

When Argentina’s fascist-minded President Javier Milei made an anti-diversity and homophobic speech at the Davos, Switzerland, economic meeting recently, Argentina’s LGBTQIA+ movement decided to strike back. They did so Feb. 1, calling an ad hoc Pride Day and making it also anti-fascist.

According to organizers, 800,000 people marched in the capital, Buenos Aires, in one of the strongest actions since Milei took office over a year ago.

Much like the U.S. President Donald Trump, Milei has targeted the working class, with special attacks on women and LGBTQIA+ people. His actions have aroused mass opposition, but up to now the resistance has been unable to eject him. Whatever happens next, the slogan on one poster in the Feb. 1 march — “Every Milei has their Stonewall” — is sure to reverberate in other capitals.

− John Catalinotto (information from Resumen Latinoamericano)