TUES Feb 25 – VSN Webinar: Venezuela-US Relations Under Trump 2.0

Venezuela Solidarity Network monthly webinar & online picket

VENEZUELA-US RELATIONS UNDER TRUMP 2.0

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25

4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern / 8pm Caracas

Register for Zoom: https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org/trump2

Simultaneous interpretation will be available in English and Spanish

With Trump back in the White House, what does this mean for Venezuela? His first presidency brought crushing sanctions, coup attempts, and relentless attacks on Venezuela’s sovereignty. Now, Venezuelans and solidarity activists who organized through those years reflect on the lessons learned and the urgent need to resist another wave of U.S. aggression.

Featuring Speakers:

LEONARDO FLORES, Analyst and activist with the Venezuela Solidarity Network, specializing in U.S.-Venezuela relations.

FRAVIA MÁRQUEZ, Former Venezuelan diplomat in the U.S. during the Trump administration, offering firsthand insights into diplomatic challenges and resistance efforts.

CARLOS RON, Former Chargé d’Affaires of Venezuela in the U.S., providing a unique perspective on Venezuela’s diplomatic struggles and resilience under Trump’s aggressive policies.

This month’s online action will be moderated by MARGARET FLOWERS, Co-director of Popular Resistance, long-time anti-imperialist activist, and advocate for Latin American sovereignty.

Organized by the Venezuela Solidarity Network (VSN) and hosted by Popular Resistance

The Venezuela Solidarity Network is a new North America-based network of organizations and individuals working to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty and self-determination against US government-led sanctions and attacks.

https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org

To join the VSN, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/ rLY74sYReCbndsvZ7

Popular Resistance provides a daily stream of resistance news from across the United States and around the world. They also organize campaigns and participate in coalitions on a broad range of issues.

https://popularresistance.org/

Sponsoring organizations of the VSN include: Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle NYC, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Alliance for Global Justice, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, CODEPINK, Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada, Friends of the Congo, International Action Centre, Just Peace Advocates, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle of Toronto, Orinoco Tribune, Peace Action WI, Popular Resistance, Revolutionary Communist Group (Britain), Rock Around the Blockade (Britain), SanctionsKill Campaign, Task Force on the Americas, Venezuelanalysis, Workers World Party