TUES Feb 25 – VSN Webinar: Venezuela-US Relations Under Trump 2.0

Venezuela Solidarity Network monthly webinar & online picket
VENEZUELA-US RELATIONS UNDER TRUMP 2.0

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25
4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern / 8pm Caracas
Register for Zoom: https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org/trump2
Simultaneous interpretation will be available in English and Spanish

With Trump back in the White House, what does this mean for Venezuela? His first presidency brought crushing sanctions, coup attempts, and relentless attacks on Venezuela’s sovereignty. Now, Venezuelans and solidarity activists who organized through those years reflect on the lessons learned and the urgent need to resist another wave of U.S. aggression.

Featuring Speakers:
LEONARDO FLORES, Analyst and activist with the Venezuela Solidarity Network, specializing in U.S.-Venezuela relations.

FRAVIA MÁRQUEZ, Former Venezuelan diplomat in the U.S. during the Trump administration, offering firsthand insights into diplomatic challenges and resistance efforts.

CARLOS RON, Former Chargé d’Affaires of Venezuela in the U.S., providing a unique perspective on Venezuela’s diplomatic struggles and resilience under Trump’s aggressive policies.

This month’s online action will be moderated by MARGARET FLOWERS, Co-director of Popular Resistance, long-time anti-imperialist activist, and advocate for Latin American sovereignty.

Organized by the Venezuela Solidarity Network (VSN) and hosted by Popular Resistance 

The Venezuela Solidarity Network is a new North America-based network of organizations and individuals working to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty and self-determination against US government-led sanctions and attacks.
https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org
To join the VSN, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/rLY74sYReCbndsvZ7

Popular Resistance provides a daily stream of resistance news from across the United States and around the world. They also organize campaigns and participate in coalitions on a broad range of issues.
https://popularresistance.org/

Sponsoring organizations of the VSN include:  Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle NYC, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Alliance for Global Justice, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, CODEPINK, Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada, Friends of the Congo, International Action Centre, Just Peace Advocates, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle of Toronto, Orinoco Tribune, Peace Action WI, Popular Resistance, Revolutionary Communist Group (Britain), Rock Around the Blockade (Britain), SanctionsKill Campaign, Task Force on the Americas, Venezuelanalysis, Workers World Party
Venezuela Solidarity Network: seminario web mensual y acción en línea
RELACIONES VENEZUELA-EE.UU. BAJO TRUMP 2.0MARTES 25 DE FEBRERO
4pm hora del Pacífico / 7pm hora del Este / 8pm hora de Caracas
Regístrese para Zoom: https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org/trump2
Habrá interpretación simultánea en inglés y españolCon Trump de regreso en la Casa Blanca, ¿qué significa esto para Venezuela? Su primera presidencia trajo consigo sanciones aplastantes, intentos de golpe de estado y ataques implacables a la soberanía de Venezuela. Ahora, los venezolanos y los activistas solidarios que se organizaron durante esos años reflexionan sobre las lecciones aprendidas y la urgente necesidad de resistir otra ola de agresión estadounidense.Con ponentes:
LEONARDO FLORES, Analista y activista de la Red de Solidaridad con Venezuela, especializado en las relaciones Estados Unidos-Venezuela.FRAVIA MÁRQUEZ, exdiplomática venezolana en Estados Unidos durante la administración Trump, ofrece información de primera mano sobre los desafíos diplomáticos y los esfuerzos de resistencia.

CARLOS RON, Ex Encargado de Negocios de Venezuela en Estados Unidos, brinda una perspectiva única sobre las luchas diplomáticas y la resiliencia de Venezuela bajo las políticas agresivas de Trump.

La acción en línea de este mes será moderada por MARGARET FLOWERS, codirectora de Resistencia Popular, activista antiimperialista desde hace mucho tiempo y defensora de la soberanía latinoamericana.

Organizado por la Venezuela Solidarity Network (VSN) y auspiciado por Resistencia Popular 

La Venezuela Solidarity Network es una nueva red de organizaciones e individuos con sede en América del Norte que trabajan para defender la soberanía y la autodeterminación de Venezuela contra las sanciones y ataques liderados por el gobierno de Estados Unidos.
https://www.venezuelasolidaritynetwork.org
Para unirse a VSN, complete este formulario: https://forms.gle/rLY74sYReCbndsvZ7

Resistencia Popular proporciona un flujo diario de noticias sobre resistencia de todo Estados Unidos y de todo el mundo. También organizan campañas y participan en coaliciones sobre una amplia gama de temas.
https://popularresistance.org/

Las organizaciones patrocinadoras de la VSN incluyen: Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle NYC, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Alliance for Global Justice, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, CODEPINK, Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada, Friends of the Congo, International Action Centre, Just Peace Advocates, Louis Riel Bolivarian Circle of Toronto, Orinoco Tribune, Peace Action WI, Popular Resistance, Revolutionary Communist Group (Británica), Rock Around the Blockade (Británica), SanctionsKill Campaign, Task Force on the Americas, Venezuelanalysis, Workers World Party
