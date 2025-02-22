Belgian workers march against government’s austerity plans

By Kathy Durkin

February 21, 2025

A tidal wave of demonstrations across Belgium on Feb. 13 brought out a multitude of people to protest the government’s planned austerity policies, which would be draconian for the multinational working class.

Over 100,000 people came out in Brussels, mobilized by labor unions, to denounce disastrous changes to the pension system, lessening of workplace protections and cutbacks in social services, including health care, which would impact workers and patients. Airports and public transportation systems were affected, as those workers joined the mobilizations.

The General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB) wrote on Facebook:

“Workers. from all sectors, public and private services, feminist organizations, youth, as well as many associations in civil society. … Everyone took to the streets against the brutal measures and budget cuts imposed. … We demand more solidarity, more humanity, quality public services and better protection of purchasing power.”

What is being called “the Arizona government,” headed by conservative Prime Minister Bart De Wever, is targeting labor unions, aiming to weaken them by such tactics as holding them financially responsible for any economic impact resulting from worker actions. Union members and their allies also charge the reactionary government with aiming to stifle basic democratic rights to organize, demonstrate and speak out, with the goal of silencing opposition.

Another issue of importance to the working class is that the U.S. and other NATO countries are demanding Belgium increase its military budget and spending on weapons. So, workers would pay the price in losing benefits and social services.

Solidarity is growing and the fight-back is expanding. Health and education workers collectives, international solidarity groups, youth networks and other organizations have supported the demonstrations. Mobilizations are planned for March 8, International Working Women’s Day, and a general strike is projected for March 31.