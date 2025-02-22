Black History month Forum in NY–zoom video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On February 20th the NY branch of Workers World Party held a special Black History month forum in tribute to Malcolm X. The speakers were Monica Moorehead — WW managing editor and editor of the book, “Marxism, Reparations and the Black Freedom Struggle”, George Qarmout –a Palestinian activist and organizer with the Masar Badil – Youth and Student Network, Betty Davis — co founder of New Abolitionist Movement, member of Black Is Back Coalition and long time Community Control Public Education advocate, and Larry Holmes, Workers World Party’s First Secretary