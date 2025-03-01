Tulkarem resistance on West Bank bus bombings

February 26, 2025

The following statement was issued from the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarem Brigade on Resistance News Network on Feb. 21, 2025.

n light of the ongoing battle with the zionist occupation, and with the escalation of resistance operations targeting its collapsing security system, the enemy is attempting, with all its deceit and lies, to spread falsehoods about the fighters in order to confuse our people and our valiant resistance.

In this context, and with the spread of news about the bombing of enemy buses in the “Bat Yam” area in occupied Yaffa, we, the Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades – Tulkarem Brigade, would like to clarify the following clearly and without ambiguity:

We are the ones who decide when, where and how to strike the enemy, not the lying zionist media! The enemy is confused and spreading lies, thinking it can diminish our blows or direct the course of our resistance. But we say it clearly: our sword is drawn, and our weapon knows no hesitation.

We categorically deny any connection to this operation, and any claims made by the enemy regarding us are a failed attempt to mix up the situation.

Our resistance operates according to careful planning, and we choose our battles with the minds of our men and the hands of our fighters, not according to what the enemy or its agents promote.

A message to the zionist enemy: Do not for a moment think that you can manipulate the resistance or drag it into media battles. Our strikes are painful, and the decision is solely in our hands. You will only hear about our operations after they shake your fortresses and ignite the ground beneath your feet. Wait, for the coming is greater, and the blood of our martyrs is a debt upon us that we will not fail to honor.

A message to our struggling people: Do not believe anything except what comes from the official resistance channels, and do not let the Hebrew media or the alarmists in the city confuse you. Our battle with the occupation is long, our weapons will not fall, and the blood of our fighters will turn into fire that burns the aggressors. Our sword is raised, our decision is in our hands, and the era of defeats is gone forever!

Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

Notes: No faction has claimed responsibility for the operation. Shin Bet arrested two “israeli” Jewish residents of “Bat Yam” this morning suspected of transporting the person(s) who placed the bombs.

The zionist military quickly pointed fingers at Tulkarem and ordered an intensification of operations in the West Bank, as seen with “israeli” Defense Minister Katz and “israeli” Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Tulkarem camp this morning.

This statement has been lightly edited.