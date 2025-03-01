Strategy Meeting: UNITE AND RISE UP AGAINST THE DICTATORSHIP OF THE BILLIONAIRE CLASS!

Come To A Strategy Meeting

Sunday March 2, 1pm–4pm

Discussion – Breakouts – Planning

Register to attend: tinyurl.com/stopbillionaires

Come to the March 2nd strategy meeting to help plan and organize the response to the crisis now facing our class.

STOP THE BILLIONAIRES’ WAR AGAINST MIGRANT WORKERS, people of color, disabled workers and trans people!

What’s taking place under the new Trump regime is not merely a constitutional crisis, or something that can be resolved in the courts.

It is a dramatic and desperate strengthening of the dictatorship of the billionaire class for the purposes of launching an even more radical attack on the workers and the poor. This dictatorship is by no means new.

However, presently it is on steroids, with the billionaires having direct control over the government—and it’s coming after us.

HANDS OFF GAZA – No more wars, genocides, ethnic cleansing and occupations for billionaires!

The fact that Elon Musk—the richest billionaire in the world and a neo-fascist—is effectively co-president, is the most brazen symptom of the billionaires’ open dictatorship.

But this goes beyond even Musk. It is a systemic phenomenon.

EXPROPRIATE THE BILLIONAIRES – wealth and power belong to the people

There are about 800 billionaires in the U.S. with an estimated wealth of nearly 7 trillion dollars. The “tech bros” in particular, who are virtually part of Trump’s cabinet, are the Rockefellers, Morgans, Fords, Carnegies and Vanderbilts of today.

The time has come to identify the real enemy and come up with a war plan of united mass actions and mobilizations against their rule!

SPONSORS: Fashion Institute of Technology SJP, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, International Action Center, December 12 Movement, New School SJP, Mass Mutual Aid & Scientific Socialism, School of Visual Arts SJP, SUNY BDS, United Antiwar Coalition, Workers World Party, Chris Silvera, Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local 808*, Charles Jenkins, TWU 100 & Coalition of Black Trade Unionists*

*ID purposes only