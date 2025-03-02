Aaron Bushnell – sacrifice condemned genocide

Posted in Anti-fascism, GI's & Veterans, North Africa & West Asia, Palestine, Spotlight

February 25, 2025

A year ago, on Feb. 25, 2024, Air Force member Aaron Bushnell acted in self-sacrifice to protest the genocide in Gaza and the U.S. role in this crime. Here are three articles published a year ago on this act of courage and solidarity.

Jericho, Palestine, 2024

Portland vigil for Aaron Bushnell – Veterans protest genocide, burn uniforms

Aaron Bushnell’s act sparks memories of mass resistance in U.S. military

For Aaron Bushnell who just died after self-immolation for Gaza
Poem by Julia Wright

 

Share

Copyright © 2024 | International Action Center

Share
Share