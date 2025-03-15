New York: Thousands protest seizure of Mahmoud Khalil

March 12. Thousands of people came to Foley Square in downtown Manhattan before noon today to demonstrate their support for Palestinian activist and leader Mahmoud Khalil as a procedural hearing was taking place in the nearby federal court.

Khalil is a recent Columbia University graduate. He was outspoken in support of Palestine during the many protests in 2024 against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza carried out by a U.S.-armed Israeli military machine. The Israeli bombings and siege killed at least 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023 – and that’s a minimum.

During today’s hearing Federal Judge Jesse Furman ruled to block any deportation efforts until Khalil’s attorneys and the federal government appear in court.

On March 8, agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broke into Khalil’s home and arrested him. When Khalil’s spouse, a U.S. citizen who is eight months pregnant, asked to see their warrant, they refused. To complaints that Khalil had a “green card” giving him the right to live and work here, they said that the State Department would revoke the card.

Khalil’s seizure was more like a police-state kidnapping than a normal arrest. This was reinforced when the authorities refused to say where Khalil was being held. It is believed he is detained at the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

People at the Foley Square rally were angry and agitated over Khalil’s disappearance. They steadily shouted out the chant, “We want justice! You say how? Free Mahmoud Khalil now!” It was another sign that resistance to the government’s illegal actions is growing.

Media reported that Furman ordered Khalil be allowed at least one private call today and tomorrow with his lawyers, who said they have not been able to speak to him since his arrest. Today his lawyers petitioned for his release. They argued that his actions were protected under the First Amendment and that he is being targeted for his speech.

It is telling that Khalil has not been charged with providing any material support to Hamas. The only accusation is that he spoke at demonstrations protesting Israeli action in Gaza and allegedly in support of Hamas, which was the legal government of Gaza.

