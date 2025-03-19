Mobilize to stop Netanyahu and Trump’s genocidal war crimes!

March 19, 2025

The International Action Center condemns in unequivocal terms Israel’s latest genocidal assault on Gaza, carried out before dawn on March 17. Without warning, Israeli bombs slaughtered over 400 people, the majority of them children, women and elders. Nearly 600 other Palestinians were injured in this murderous attack.

For weeks Israel has violated the ceasefire deal signed with Hamas by blocking material aid to Gaza, killing Palestinian civilians and failing to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza. As Mondoweiss reports, “Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement on January 17, which stipulated three consecutive 42-day phases under Egyptian, Qatari and American sponsorship, Hamas has largely adhered to the terms of the first phase, while Israel has systematically violated it.” (Mondoweiss.net, March 18)

Israel carried out these murders with the blessing of the Trump administration, as confirmed by White House spokesperson Caroline Leavitt. Trump’s guilt does not absolve Washington’s Democratic Party politicians, most of whom refused to even sign a letter calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian Columbia graduate seized illegally by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unilaterally declared the ceasefire to be over. The Palestinian Resistance has every right to use its military capabilities to push back against Zionist aggression.

Those of us in the anti-imperialist movement in the U.S. have an obligation to heed the clear call from the Resistance forces. Hamas stated: “We call for pressure to be exerted on the occupation and the American administration that supports it to halt this aggression. This can be achieved through the following:

First: Solidarity marches and activities in cities and capitals around the world and to raise our voices loudly to reject this zionist aggression and condemning the crimes of the occupation and American support for this aggressive war.

Second: Mass participation in the siege of the occupation embassies and American embassies around the world and pressure by all means to halt the aggression and the ongoing genocide war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Third: Raising the Palestinian flag and mobilizing all energies and means in support of the legitimate rights of our Palestinian people to a dignified life on their land, ending the unjust siege and achieving freedom and independence.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine wrote: “We call upon university students, unions and communities in the United States and Europe to immediately take to the streets, to besiege the White House and the Pentagon — centers of decision-making supporting the occupation — and to deliver a clear message to the murderers that the world will not remain silent in the face of these crimes.”

Ansarallah Commander Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi of Yemen also called for the escalation of solidarity actions.

Workers World cannot and will not be silent in the face of such gruesome war crimes committed by Israel and U.S. imperialism. We call on our readers to support all the actions already underway in the United States to demonstrate against the latest U.S.-Israeli murders. We reiterate our complete solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance, which has the right to fight, as Malcolm X put it, “by any means necessary.”

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

Quotes from Palestinian and Yemeni forces are from Resistance News Network.