Friday March 28 Al-Quds Day New York 4pm Times Sq
PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE
ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED
International Day of Al-Quds
DEMONSTRATION
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM
Friday, March 28
Times Square, Corner of 42nd St. and Broadway.
4:00PM
Al Quds Day demonstrates the unity, will, and power of those seeking justice in the face of arrogant imperialist powers today. seeking justice in the face of arrogant imperialist powers today.
All are requested to attend.
Supporting Organizations (as of 3/21):
- International Action Center
- Muslim Action Committee
- Neturei Karta
- PAL-Awda NY/NJ
- PAL-Awda Long Island
- PALI Coalition
- Workers World Party
- People’s Forum
- National Students for Justice in Palestine
- Medical Students for Justice in Palestine
- Code Pink New York City
- December 12th Movement
- Writers Against the War in Gaza
- Al-Awda
- Palestinian Feminist Collective
- UNAC
- JAWS New York CIty
Endorsement Requests
If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com.
In Solidarity,
Al-Quds Day Committee of New York
