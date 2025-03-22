Friday March 28 Al-Quds Day New York 4pm Times Sq

PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED

International Day of Al-Quds

DEMONSTRATION



IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM

Friday, March 28

Times Square, Corner of 42nd St. and Broadway.

4:00PM

Al Quds Day demonstrates the unity, will, and power of those seeking justice in the face of arrogant imperialist powers today. seeking justice in the face of arrogant imperialist powers today.

All are requested to attend.

Supporting Organizations (as of 3/21): International Action Center

Muslim Action Committee

Neturei Karta

PAL-Awda NY/NJ

PAL-Awda Long Island

PALI Coalition

Workers World Party

People’s Forum

National Students for Justice in Palestine

Medical Students for Justice in Palestine

Code Pink New York City

December 12th Movement

Writers Against the War in Gaza

Al-Awda

Palestinian Feminist Collective

UNAC

JAWS New York CIty



Endorsement Requests

If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com. In Solidarity, Al-Quds Day Committee of New York