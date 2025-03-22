Mass protests hit Trump, Musk

By Martha Grevatt

March 20, 2025

Cleveland

Demonstrations against the agenda of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, held outside Tesla dealerships, took place in many cities on March 15. Over 500 people lined both sides of a major thoroughfare near a dealership in Cleveland.

Most of the demonstrators carried homemade placards, some calling Musk a Nazi, rejecting fascism or condemning the mass cuts in federal programs and the resulting layoffs. Many signs displayed a sense of humor.

Endorsers were mostly Democratic Party-allied groups, but also included American Federation of Government Employees Local 3283. Supporters driving by the action honked their horns continuously, while only a handful of Trump supporters made obscene gestures or waved Trump flags from their car windows.