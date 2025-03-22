Philadelphia: Vigil for 30,000 murdered by Duterte

By Cindy Lou

March 20, 2025

Philadelphia

Members of Anakbayan held a heartfelt and carefully planned vigil in Philadelphia on March 14 to uplift and memorialize the 30,000 citizens of the Philippines murdered by [former President] Rodrigo Duterte during his rule of terror (2016-2022) under the guise of a “war on drug addicts.”

Duterte was recently arrested and sent to The Hague [in the Netherlands] for trial before the International Criminal Court for 43 counts of crimes against humanity. For years, Filipinos — parents, spouses, siblings and other loved ones of those murdered — pressed for Duterte’s arrest and punishment, in some cases marching almost weekly. Activists and lawyers filed lawsuits, signed petitions, wrote articles and demonstrated in the streets.

For years, the pressure never stopped. So this win belongs to the people!

The vigil was held outdoors in Clark Park in West Philadelphia. It opened with a prayer by Sister Gertrude, a member of a progressive and socially-oriented order of nuns.

Protesters displayed a large sign with names of some people who were killed. There was a brief explanation of events, and activists shared their memories of those murdered or maimed in the killings.

Bombs killed volunteer teachers when bombs were dropped on their schools. An organizer with Food Not Bombs spoke of the murder and torture of four Food Not Bombs volunteers. A statement from Brandon Lee, a prominent freedom fighter who was paralyzed by military forces, was read.

A table was set up with roses and pictures of some of the people who were slain. Candles were lit and flowers individually placed on the altar before the vigil ended with music. Throughout the service, resistance chants were heard, reminding participants that while this is a win, our job is not yet over. RESIST!