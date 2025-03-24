New Yorkers to march on billionaires’ residences

By Hugo East

March 24, 2025

New York City

A rally and march on Billionaires’ Row has been called for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, at 15 Central Park West in New York City. The protesters are demanding an end to the dictatorship of the billionaire class and its support of the ongoing genocide in Palestine. The action will call for the expropriation of the billionaires’ hoarded wealth.

Billionaires’ Row is the home to countless members of the U.S. and international ruling class and is in the wealthiest zip code in the U.S.

The demonstration is co-sponsored by MASS Mutual Aid, Workers World Party, International Action Center and others to be announced.