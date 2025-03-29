March 25, 2025

The following statement was published on March 21, 2025, on Resistance News Network.

Forty former zionist captives who were held in Gaza, along with over 250 family members of current captives, issued a joint appeal demanding an immediate end to the war and a return to negotiations to return all captives.

“Stop the fighting, return to the negotiating table and fully complete an agreement to bring back all captives, even if it means ending the war.”

They added: “Military pressure is endangering the lives of surviving captives and obscuring the fate of the deceased. There is nothing more urgent than securing the return of all captives.”

“The ‘israeli’ government chooses endless war instead of rescuing and returning the captives, thus sacrificing them to death. This is a criminal policy. You have no mandate to sacrifice 59 hostages.”