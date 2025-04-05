By Sara Flounders

April 4, 2025

Sara Flounders delivered the following remarks during the Al Quds Day commemoration in New York City on March 28:

Israel is a terrorist state, a colonial state, an apartheid state, created and funded by U.S. imperialism. We all know that resistance is justified when people are occupied.

Death to U.S. imperialism!

Death to the billionaires who make endless war for profit!

This is a dying imperialist world order. Resistance is more than a choice.

It is necessary for survival.

U.S. wars are aimed at ripping apart the entire world in endless wars! That’s true for both the Democrats and Republicans. But they cannot crush the determination of millions of people to resist!

U.S. imperialism is targeting the Axis of Resistance, but Palestine is steadfast and indomitable! U.S. jets are bombing heroic Yemen, as we gather, and threatening Iran and the gains of its revolution with devastation. They are ripping apart Syria, attempting to totally terrorize this multi-ethnic, multi religious country, while the Zionists continue to occupy and bomb Lebanon.

They are ripping the world apart with sanctions and tariffs and threats, with assassinations and famines. The only way forward is to build unity, to link our struggles.

Let’s thank the Al Quds Day Committee, who year after year mark this last Friday of Ramadan for Palestine. We have to continue, in the street, with our voices and our bodies defending Palestine and defending the Axis of Resistance.

This means that we come out again and again. Let’s build unity and focus on the real criminals, the billionaires who profit from war, occupation and ruthless cutbacks.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

Death to U.S. imperialism!