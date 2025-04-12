Global strike against genocide

The following statement — “A call to declare general mobilization, alert and participation in the day of rage and civil disobedience against the genocide and zionist crimes committed against our people in the Gaza Strip” — by the Popular Resistance Committees was published by Resistance News Network on, April 6, 2025.

We issue an urgent call to our people in the West Bank, Al-Quds [Jerusalem], the occupied lands of 1948, the refugee camps, the Palestinian and Arab communities abroad, the people of our nation and the free people of the world to engage in general mobilization and full alert tomorrow, Monday, April 7, during the Global Day of Popular Rage and Comprehensive Civil Disobedience, in order to stop the zionist war of extermination against our people in Gaza — a war taking place before the eyes and ears of the entire world, with American partnership and amid international complicity, negligence and silence.

A strong and massive participation tomorrow in this global day is a message and a resounding cry in the face of zionist war criminals and the forces of tyranny and arrogance in this unjust world.

We call upon all the people of the nation — its free individuals, scholars, sheikhs, religious and political authorities, sectarian and jurisprudential leaders, as well as all movements and parties — to take to the streets, squares and public arenas and to surround zionist and American embassies in order to pressure their governments to stop the zionist holocaust in Gaza.

Let tomorrow, Monday, be a day of rage, public and student civil disobedience, so that a message is sent to the criminals in the American administration, the zionist Nazis and those who are complicit and allied with them in Western countries; the Palestinian people in Gaza will not be left alone in the face of genocide and the zionist holocaust.