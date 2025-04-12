Yemen’s ongoing solidarity with Palestine

By Ansarallah

April 8, 2025

For more than a month, the Israeli enemy has been committing the crime of starvation and preventing food and medicine from reaching the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The “israeli” enemy has resumed genocide, dropping American bombs on the Palestinian people in their tents and on the ruins of their destroyed homes. The “israeli” enemy does not abide by laws, agreements, values or morals, committing the most heinous crimes with utter savagery.

Takfiri groups [in Syria] watch what the “israeli” enemy does in terms of killing, raids and destruction without any serious or practical inclination to respond.

The American [government] openly and explicitly adopts what the “israeli” enemy does. … What is happening in Palestine is carried out with comprehensive American adoption and support for the “israeli” enemy.”

The “israeli” enemy is actively seeking to establish an equation of impunity for this Ummah [global Muslim community] with American partnership.

What the “israeli” enemy does in the West Bank aims at displacement, and what happened in Jenin is a complete catastrophe.

The “israeli” enemy violates the agreement in Lebanon, and its violations and raids have not stopped, reaching Beirut in its violation of Lebanese land and blood. The “israeli” enemy continues its aerial bombardments in Damascus and other Syrian governorates and has divided southern Syria into three classifications.

Forced displacement or voluntary migration?

While American bombs are dropped on the Palestinian people in their tents and on the ruins of their destroyed homes, they are starving! If dropping deadly, destructive American bombs on displaced people in their tent camps is not forced displacement, then what is forced displacement?

America is the funder, protector, partner and adopter, even of the issue of displacement itself.

It is absolutely impermissible for everything the Palestinian people are subjected to to turn into a routine situation that people watch, contenting themselves with statements.

There must be a return to global activism and movement similar to or greater than what occurred during the 15 months of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

America is officially moving to suppress any activity expressing the humanitarian voice and the humanitarian stance in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The actions of the majority of the Ummah, officially and popularly, are not at the level of the required stance; the general situation is one of failure, disregard and spectatorship.

If the boycott of “israeli” and American goods were expanded, it would have a significant impact.

We returned with maritime operations and a navigation ban on the “israeli” enemy, and then also resumed bombing operations deep into occupied Palestine.

The American government launched aggression against our country as part of its partnership with the “israeli” enemy in its aggression against the Palestinian people.

Despite the escalation of American aggression, it has failed, praise be to Allah, and it has no effect on military capabilities. The American aggression has not been able to stop the military operations supporting the Palestinian people, nor has it been able to provide protection for “israeli” navigation.

America does not frighten us, nor do we consider it dominant over the world.

Our air defense, by the grace of Allah, has managed to shoot down 17 MQ-9 aircraft; this is a large number and a unique situation. …

We are in an advanced position at the maritime level; the [U.S.] aircraft carrier Truman is in a state of continuous flight, and the pursuit of it is ongoing. The American reliance in its escalation these days is on stealth aircraft and bombers that come from other bases besides the Truman. The aircraft carrier Truman is under constant pursuit and is fleeing to the far north of the Red Sea. Targeting operations against naval vessels continue with high effectiveness.

Operations against the “israeli” enemy continue, and the “israeli” enemy has completely stopped navigation through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

We advise and warn all Arab regimes and countries neighboring Yemen, at the African level and others: Do not get involved with the Americans in supporting the “israelis.” Any cooperation with the Americans in the aggression against our country, in any form, is support for the “israeli” enemy. [Note: Yesterday, the UAE was revealed to be assisting the U.S. logistically in the bombing of Yemen.]

We do not wait for, nor expect, any supportive stance for us as Yemeni Arab Muslim people, for you have failed the Palestinian people. Whoever failed Palestine will fail other peoples of this region. We expect nothing from you based on Arab affiliation. We do not expect you to have any positive, supportive or solidarity position, because you abandoned Palestine.

American policy is aggressive, colonial, arrogant and provocative to all countries. All Europeans are crying out, and whoever follows their statements knows the extent of the impact of provocative American policies and its extortion. The Americans have no problem with all the negative impacts on its allies; rather, regarding the NATO alliance, it practices unprecedented extortion.

Look at how the Ummah of two billion Muslims faces ten million zionist Jews with its weakness, impotence and feebleness. This dangerous state upon the Ummah has emboldened the enemies against it; it is an unnatural and unhealthy state that must be eliminated, and work must be done to emerge from it.

This statement has been lightly edited.