The International Action Center invites you to a webinar:

Palestine & the Axis of Resistance

1-3pm on Sunday, April 27th

Featuring Laith Marouf & Abdolhamid Shahrabi

Date: Sunday, April 27

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Location: Hybrid (In-Person in NYC & Zoom) RSVP for exact location

RSVP:

In-Person: bit.ly/axispanel

Zoom: bit.ly/axiszoom

This panel features frontline journalists, activists and organizers including:

Laith Marouf: Founder of Free Palestine TV, based in Lebanon, who brings a wealth of knowledge on media and activism in the region.

Abdolhamid Shahrabi: A political activist from Iran, defending the Iranian revolution against imperialist aggressions since its inception.

This panel discussion will focus on Palestine and the Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and formerly Syria (before the December 2024 US-Zionist backed HTS coup). We will explore their unity and interconnected struggles to reclaim sovereignty and liberate their people, resources, and lands from Zionist and U.S./European colonizers.

Join us for an insightful discussion with organizers, activists, and frontline journalists as we examine the importance of armed struggle, the fight for sovereignty, and the necessity of defending the entire Axis of Resistance—including Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Syria—with the same urgency we apply to Palestine.⁩

Share on Instagram

Share on Twitter (X)

And after the webinar, stay for a in-person planning meeting @ 3pm: Workers Support Palestine on May Day