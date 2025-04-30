MAY DAY: WORKERS SUPPORT PALESTINE; 5pm nyc

WORKERS SUPPORT PALESTINE –

Thursday, MAY 1 at 5pm edt

JOIN US on Zuccotti Park sidewalk, Broadway between Liberty & Cedor., NYC Join to greet marchers on the May Day 2025 parade with a militant, pro-Palestine rally demanding an end to the U.S-backed genocide in Gaza!

INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY is the day to make Palestine FRONT and CENTER!

Trade Unions in Gaza have called on the world to use May Day to oppose the siege, starvation and merciless bombing of Palestinians!

Supporting Palestine is central to fighting the war on workers here at home.

We need $ for peoples’ needs-not weapons for the Zionist entity’s vicious war of ethnic cleansing.

Endorsers include:

Workers World Party, MASS–Mutual Aid Thru Scientific Socialism, Bronx Anti-War, CODE PINK NYC, New York City Students for Justice in Palestine, The New School Students for Justice in Palestine, Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine⁩, Pratt Students Against Occupation, CUNY School of Law Students for Justice in Palestine, CUNY Graduate Center for Palestine, Jazz Against Genocide, General Strike NYC, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle, National Immigrant Solidarity Network, United National Antiwar Coalition, International Action Center, Pakistan USA Freedom Forum